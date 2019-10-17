Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,582 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in New Age Beverages were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 5,012.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages in the second quarter worth about $61,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages in the second quarter worth about $67,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New Age Beverages in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other New Age Beverages news, CEO Brent D. Willis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $81,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $231,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NBEV stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20. New Age Beverages Corp has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $7.79.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 17.70% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 396.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that New Age Beverages Corp will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of New Age Beverages in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of New Age Beverages from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

