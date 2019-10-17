Jane Street Group LLC Invests $62,000 in Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELVT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 46.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Elevate Credit news, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 92,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $394,247.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $65,550.00. Insiders sold 280,992 shares of company stock worth $1,207,988 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ELVT opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $195.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Elevate Credit Inc has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $6.89.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $177.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.48 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Elevate Credit’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Elevate Credit in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

