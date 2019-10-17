Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Staffing 360 Solutions were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 32.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

STAF stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.70. Staffing 360 Solutions Inc has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $3.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $73.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.90 million. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 87.92% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Staffing 360 Solutions Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

