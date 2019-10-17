Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $4.90 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) – Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group in a report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Sullivan now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $4.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.82. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

JEC has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

NYSE:JEC opened at $91.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $55.17 and a 12-month high of $94.10.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,883,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,405,000 after buying an additional 791,261 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,276,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,258,000 after buying an additional 277,316 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 178.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,914,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,593,000 after buying an additional 1,228,046 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,706,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,982,000 after buying an additional 25,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,419,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,753,000 after buying an additional 98,628 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

