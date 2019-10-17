Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 167.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jabil by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,301,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,943,000 after acquiring an additional 662,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Jabil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,239,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,954,000 after acquiring an additional 41,893 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Jabil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,587,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,155,000 after acquiring an additional 49,754 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,742 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,790,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,574,000 after acquiring an additional 799,777 shares during the period. 88.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

In other news, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $176,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $231,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,845,478 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil stock opened at $36.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97. Jabil Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.68.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 1.14%. Jabil’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBL. Bank of America increased their price objective on Jabil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Argus increased their price objective on Jabil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jabil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.