J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Consumer Edge raised J & J Snack Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.50.

NASDAQ:JJSF traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.48. The stock had a trading volume of 278 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,672. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $138.40 and a one year high of $196.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.24 and a 200 day moving average of $172.43.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.67 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 7.84%. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dan Fachner sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.88, for a total value of $1,409,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,219,372.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerald B. Shreiber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.47, for a total value of $4,536,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,229,000 after acquiring an additional 64,779 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,543,000 after buying an additional 20,498 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 782,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,918,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 467,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,189,000 after buying an additional 59,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,809,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

