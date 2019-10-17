J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $114.00 at UBS Group

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $98.00 to $114.00 in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $120.00 price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.18.

NASDAQ JBHT traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $116.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,242. J B Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $83.64 and a twelve month high of $117.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.55.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.05). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. J B Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.34%.

In other news, CMO Shelley Simpson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $503,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,831,756.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $5,564,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,608,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,060,935.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,926 shares of company stock worth $8,658,177 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 8,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 49.2% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

