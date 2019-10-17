iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYR stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.79. The company had a trading volume of 315,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,642,838. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.99 and a 200-day moving average of $89.62. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $71.41 and a 12-month high of $94.20.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.6639 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

