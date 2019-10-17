iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Stock Price Up 1.6%

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) shares rose 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.71 and last traded at $50.71, approximately 63,655 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $49.91.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.86.
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2533 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.
About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)
iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).
