iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 361.7% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 92,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,724,000 after acquiring an additional 72,135 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7,983.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 27,622 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 23,854 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,122,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 283,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,714,000 after purchasing an additional 15,403 shares in the last quarter.

ITA traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $223.81. 11,627 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.40. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5853 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

