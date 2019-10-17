iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 14,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 605,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,351,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 118,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.09. The company had a trading volume of 27,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,556. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.15 and its 200-day moving average is $157.65. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $164.34.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.4298 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

