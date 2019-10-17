iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $14,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 153,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,375,000 after buying an additional 63,564 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 61,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,885,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,185,000 after buying an additional 234,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,207. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.42 and a 12-month high of $115.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.12.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

