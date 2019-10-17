iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Shares Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) by 49.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EPP traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.34. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,018. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $48.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.83.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

