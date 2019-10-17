iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,230,000 after buying an additional 38,109,492 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,978,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 563.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,246,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,952,000 after buying an additional 1,058,843 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 797,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,441,000 after buying an additional 475,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,177,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.17. The company had a trading volume of 616,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,079,221. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.94. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $66.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

