iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 7,259,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,000 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,995,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 59.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,531,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,631,000 after acquiring an additional 571,043 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $21,705,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 62.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,039,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,587,000 after acquiring an additional 400,058 shares during the period.

ACWX stock opened at $46.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.11. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 12-month low of $40.51 and a 12-month high of $47.87.

