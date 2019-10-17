iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Acquired by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.91. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,232. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.54. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.