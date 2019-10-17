iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Boosted by NextCapital Advisers Inc.

NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,463,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,797 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. NextCapital Advisers Inc. owned about 0.26% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $113,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Kynikos Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Kynikos Associates LP now owns 192,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,865,000 after acquiring an additional 85,911 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,942,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,637. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $81.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.34 and its 200 day moving average is $77.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

