iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 433,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $33,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.43. The stock had a trading volume of 192,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,637. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.42. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $81.79.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2854 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.