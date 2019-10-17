iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.3% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $300.98. 1,197,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,048,018. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $235.46 and a twelve month high of $304.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.62.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.4827 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

