Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $65,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brent Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Iradimed alerts:

On Monday, October 14th, Brent Johnson sold 1,902 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $41,501.64.

On Friday, October 11th, Brent Johnson sold 1,300 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $28,119.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $65,970.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $44,680.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Brent Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $86,800.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $21,000.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $21,510.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Brent Johnson sold 2,213 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $48,177.01.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $68,520.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $44,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $22.68 on Thursday. Iradimed Corp has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $247.29 million, a PE ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.01.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Iradimed had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iradimed Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Iradimed in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iradimed by 34.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Iradimed in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Iradimed by 14.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Iradimed by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 30.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.