Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 118,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,773,000 after acquiring an additional 16,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

RSP opened at $107.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.54. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $110.25.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.5201 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

