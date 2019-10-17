Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.9% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,993,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,764,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,317,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650,061 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19,082.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,919,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,658 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 796.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,838,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7,878.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,259,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,794 shares during the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $192.88. 998,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,820,810. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.44 and a 200-day moving average of $186.87. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $143.46 and a 12-month high of $195.55.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

