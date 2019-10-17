Invesco Ltd. Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,412 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Unit were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Unit by 4,726.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Unit by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Unit by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Frank Q. Young bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 103,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,543.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNT opened at $2.60 on Thursday. Unit Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $151.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Unit had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unit Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

