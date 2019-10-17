Invesco Ltd. Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) by 15.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 27,340 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 3.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,340,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,195,000 after buying an additional 44,480 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 589,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,883,000 after buying an additional 11,523 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 239.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 440,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 310,409 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 1.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Michael A. Smart purchased 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.24 per share, with a total value of $66,885.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at $68,423.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,913 shares of company stock valued at $88,726.

AVK stock opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $15.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd Company Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

