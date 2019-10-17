Invesco Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,140,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Blueknight Energy Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BKEP. ValuEngine raised shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Blueknight Energy Partners stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. Blueknight Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $94.08 million for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%.

In other news, Director Robert Howard Lampton sold 150,000 shares of Blueknight Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $181,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blueknight Energy Partners Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.