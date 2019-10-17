Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 23.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF were worth $8,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBE. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Investment House LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 85.9% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the second quarter worth about $579,000.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF stock opened at $48.60 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $56.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.26.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

