Inuvo (NASDAQ:INUV) Trading Up 1.9%

Inuvo, Inc (NASDAQ:INUV) shares were up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28, approximately 19,319 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 245,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inuvo in a report on Friday, July 19th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28.

Inuvo (NASDAQ:INUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million.

About Inuvo (NASDAQ:INUV)

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

