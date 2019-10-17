Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $533.66. The stock had a trading volume of 276,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,382. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $430.24 and a one year high of $589.32. The company has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $520.62 and a 200 day moving average of $517.36.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total transaction of $591,624.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,529.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.14, for a total value of $2,646,864.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,271.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,869 shares of company stock worth $13,664,252. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $575.33.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

