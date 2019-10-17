Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Short Interest Update

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the August 30th total of 72,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IVAC traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.11. 21,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,644. Intevac has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.69 million, a PE ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 0.17.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 10.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 4.8% in the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 112,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 655,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 43.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 124.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

IVAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley raised shares of Intevac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

