INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IKTSY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IKTSY opened at $66.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.59. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.77. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $71.90.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

