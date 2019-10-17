International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $171.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.09.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $119.16 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $104.86 and a one year high of $152.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.25 and its 200 day moving average is $131.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.60.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $117,169.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,550.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

