International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 665 ($8.69) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 29.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 713 ($9.32) to GBX 665 ($8.69) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 616.92 ($8.06).

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 514.22 ($6.72) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 456.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 474.51. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 12 month low of GBX 411.50 ($5.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 669.40 ($8.75). The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion and a PE ratio of 3.21.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

