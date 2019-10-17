Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the August 30th total of 4,690,000 shares. Approximately 17.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 273,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Internap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Internap in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Internap by 180.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Internap in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Internap in the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INAP shares. Benchmark set a $8.00 target price on Internap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Internap from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.64.

INAP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.18. 80,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,476. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04. Internap has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $63.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.08.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $73.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Internap will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Internap Company Profile

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

