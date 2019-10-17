Insulet (PODD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/14/2019 – Insulet was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/4/2019 – Insulet was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $155.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/3/2019 – Insulet was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/2/2019 – Insulet was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/24/2019 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at Svb Leerink Llc from $160.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2019 – Insulet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Swann. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

9/23/2019 – Insulet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies.

Shares of PODD traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.92. 6,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,686. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.03. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.80 and a fifty-two week high of $168.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3,118.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.40, for a total value of $98,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 4,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $606,836.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,821,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $838,802,000 after buying an additional 30,262 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

