Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) CEO Paul J. Sarvadi Sells 1,300 Shares

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total transaction of $133,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,701,092.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NSP stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.45. 175,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,424. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Insperity Inc has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $144.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Insperity had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 136.63%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Insperity Inc will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 35.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,299,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,531,000 after purchasing an additional 636,273 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insperity by 49.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 899,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,768,000 after acquiring an additional 296,926 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Insperity by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 655,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Insperity by 5.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,595,000 after acquiring an additional 32,050 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the second quarter worth about $76,651,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Insperity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Insperity from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.25.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.