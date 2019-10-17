Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) CEO Paul J. Sarvadi Sells 1,300 Shares

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total transaction of $133,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,701,092.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NSP stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.45. 175,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,424. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Insperity Inc has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $144.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Insperity had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 136.63%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Insperity Inc will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,299,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,531,000 after purchasing an additional 636,273 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insperity by 49.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 899,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,768,000 after acquiring an additional 296,926 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Insperity by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 655,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Insperity by 5.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,595,000 after acquiring an additional 32,050 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the second quarter worth about $76,651,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Insperity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Insperity from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.25.
About Insperity
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
See Also: Beige Book
Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.