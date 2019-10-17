Insider Buying: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Insider Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) insider Mary Beth Denooyer acquired 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.60 per share, with a total value of $165,600.00.

Mary Beth Denooyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 8th, Mary Beth Denooyer acquired 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.64 per share, with a total value of $165,840.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Mary Beth Denooyer acquired 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $162,300.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Mary Beth Denooyer acquired 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $162,060.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Mary Beth Denooyer acquired 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.69 per share, with a total value of $166,140.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Mary Beth Denooyer acquired 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.97 per share, with a total value of $161,820.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mary Beth Denooyer acquired 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.85 per share, with a total value of $161,100.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Mary Beth Denooyer acquired 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.78 per share, with a total value of $160,680.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Mary Beth Denooyer acquired 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $167,940.00.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock remained flat at $$27.62 during trading on Thursday. 814,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,025. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth about $346,987,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 177.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,578,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128,458 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,147,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,304 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 426.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,429,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,138 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,724,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,806 shares during the period. 19.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KDP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

