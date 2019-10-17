Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.54% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Innoviva, Inc. is focused on the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. The company’s portfolio of respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited, including RELVAR(R)/BREO(R) ELLIPTA(R) and ANORO(R) ELLIPTA(R). Innoviva, Inc., formerly known as Theravance, Inc., is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INVA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. Innoviva has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 42.50 and a quick ratio of 42.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.08). Innoviva had a net margin of 146.60% and a return on equity of 307.49%. The business had revenue of $64.11 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innoviva will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 9.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,049,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,642,000 after purchasing an additional 604,320 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the second quarter worth approximately $8,336,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 1,262.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 605,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 560,984 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 21.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,993,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,580,000 after purchasing an additional 527,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the third quarter worth approximately $3,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

