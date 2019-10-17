Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innoviva, Inc. is focused on the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. The company’s portfolio of respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited, including RELVAR(R)/BREO(R) ELLIPTA(R) and ANORO(R) ELLIPTA(R). Innoviva, Inc., formerly known as Theravance, Inc., is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Innoviva from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Innoviva from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Innoviva from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

INVA stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.88. 12,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,459. The company has a current ratio of 42.50, a quick ratio of 42.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Innoviva has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.88.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $64.11 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 307.49% and a net margin of 146.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Innoviva will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Innoviva by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,110,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,532,000 after acquiring an additional 19,426 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Innoviva by 9.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,049,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,642,000 after acquiring an additional 604,320 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Innoviva by 21.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,993,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,580,000 after acquiring an additional 527,269 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Innoviva by 7.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,123,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 148,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Innoviva by 8.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,899,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,653,000 after acquiring an additional 141,043 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

