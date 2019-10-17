Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 69.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 108.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 35.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 15.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,172,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,896,000 after purchasing an additional 160,642 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $77.00 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $139.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 51.96 and a current ratio of 51.96. The stock has a market cap of $873.38 million, a PE ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.37.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.18). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a 0.60000 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 232.84%.

IIPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.23 per share, with a total value of $25,269.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 318,089 shares in the company, valued at $26,792,636.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

