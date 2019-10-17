Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 188 Shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BLUE traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 8.02. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.04. bluebird bio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $84.01 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.13 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 35.90% and a negative net margin of 1,158.04%. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.91) EPS. Analysts expect that bluebird bio Inc will post -13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLUE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $136.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded bluebird bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

In related news, insider David Davidson sold 2,060 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $206,329.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,138.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 950 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total value of $117,828.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,139.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,460 shares of company stock valued at $593,836. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

