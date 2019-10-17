Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 1,130 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,455,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,405,959,000 after acquiring an additional 741,541 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in International Paper by 5.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,820,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $858,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,362 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in International Paper by 14.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,419,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,748 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in International Paper by 8.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,620,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,157,000 after acquiring an additional 370,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in International Paper by 11.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,560,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,561,000 after acquiring an additional 476,899 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on IP. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $1,909,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,195.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,012,139.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,083.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,149. International Paper Co has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.80. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.53.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

