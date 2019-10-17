Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 1,096 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 355.9% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.06. 99,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,905. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.56 and a twelve month high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 20.23%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALXN. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.76.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

