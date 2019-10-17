Ingalls & Snyder LLC Lowers Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 276.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 52.8% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 24.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $322,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,086,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.92. The company had a trading volume of 795,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,166,166. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $235.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.87.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

