Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $3.13 Million Position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in Air Lease by 1.2% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 133,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 2.4% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 2.3% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 92,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 7.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter valued at about $2,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.72. 19,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,763. Air Lease Corp has a one year low of $28.13 and a one year high of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.17). Air Lease had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Air Lease’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 11.30%.

In related news, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $221,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,764,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $2,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 911,649 shares of company stock worth $35,904,901. 8.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AL. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

