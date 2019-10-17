Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 348.8% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 106.0% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $24,863,985.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,851,003.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 76,523 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $9,796,474.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,116,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.74.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,235. The company has a market capitalization of $121.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.70 and a 12 month high of $132.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.83%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

