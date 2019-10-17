Inca One Gold (CVE:IO) Trading Up 40%

Inca One Gold Corp (CVE:IO) shares were up 40% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 851,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 727% from the average daily volume of 102,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.12. The company has a market cap of $7.89 million and a P/E ratio of -3.50.

About Inca One Gold (CVE:IO)

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with a gold milling facility in Peru. It develops and processes gold-bearing material from legal small-scale miners, and produces loaded carbon for smelting and recovery of gold and silver off-site. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Inca One Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inca One Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.