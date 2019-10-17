Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Upgraded by CIBC to Neutral

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. GMP Securities lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Shares of IMO opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $34.19.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,947,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,877,000 after buying an additional 397,681 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 488,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,524,000 after buying an additional 53,156 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 246,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after buying an additional 98,297 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 943,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,874,000 after buying an additional 403,439 shares in the last quarter.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

