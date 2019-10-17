iLOOKABOUT (CVE:ILA) Stock Price Down 12.7%

iLOOKABOUT Corp (CVE:ILA)’s stock price was down 12.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, approximately 186,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 152,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.00.

About iLOOKABOUT (CVE:ILA)

iLOOKABOUT Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software, data analytics, data aggregation, and visual intelligence company in Canada and the United States. It is involved in collecting, processing, and geo-coding street-level image data. The company's solutions include GeoViewPort, a real property focused Web-based application that targets the property assessment and appraisal industry by enabling desktop review of properties, as well as data verification, workflow management, field inspection, and street level photography solutions; and StreetScape, an imagery and real property focused Web-based application.

