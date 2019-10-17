Ilika (LON:IKA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $29.37

Shares of Ilika plc (LON:IKA) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.37 and traded as low as $21.00. Ilika shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 16,000 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ilika in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Ilika alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 21.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 29.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 million and a P/E ratio of -8.96.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of methods of material synthesis, characterization, and screening for use in the automotive, aeronautical, and electronic components sectors primarily in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company develops solid state batteries for a range of applications in the Internet of things, smart home/building, medical, automotive, and transportation sectors.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.