IGAS Energy (LON:IGAS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $60.03

IGAS Energy PLC (LON:IGAS)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.03 and traded as low as $51.20. IGAS Energy shares last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 35,521 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of IGAS Energy in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get IGAS Energy alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 52.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $60.28 million and a P/E ratio of -3.08.

In other IGAS Energy news, insider Stephen Bowler purchased 2,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £1,362.60 ($1,780.48).

IGAS Energy Company Profile (LON:IGAS)

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. It holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for IGAS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGAS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.